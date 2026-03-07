Seven killed in road mishap at Makran Coastal Highway

GWADAR: At least seven people were killed in a head on collision between two vehicles at Makran Coastal Highway.

“A child has been among the dead in the traffic accident took place at Maneji area,” SP coastal highway has said.

“Eight persons including a woman were also injured in the mishap,” highway official said.

Highway official said that an out of order bowser parked at the road was the cause of the accident.

Coastal Highway Police shifted injured and dead bodies to Ormara hospital, official added.

Seven people, including three women and two children, were killed in January this year in a collision between two luxury vehicles near Yakmuch in Balochistan’s Dalbandin district.

According to police officials, the deceased included two men, three women, and two children. Three other individuals sustained injuries in the accident.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.