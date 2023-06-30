Seven killed in Naushahro Feroze bus-car collision

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: At least seven people were killed while ten others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and car near Moro Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to police, all the deceased who were in the car belonged to one family. The bus driver sustained minor injuries.

He fled the spot of the incident but the police arrested him and his initial treatment is underway.

Earlier, at least six persons were killed and over 60 others were injured in a road accident in Sindh’s province of Shaheed Benazirabad.

According to police, the incident occurred near Balochpur Stop in Nawabshah, when two passenger buses collided, leaving six persons dead on the spot and over 60 injured including children and kids.

The injured have been shifted to the People’s Medical University Hospital. Police further say that one bus was traveling from Karachi to Punjab whereas the other was going to Punjab from Karachi.

In a separate incident, at least 13 people, including five women, were killed and 31 others injured when a bus veered off the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and overturned near Kallar Kahar.

The police, in a statement, said the driver lost control over the steering apparently due to a ‘brake failure’. It was around 3.30 pm when the Jhang-bound bus (BBA452) was passing through Kallar Kahar and its driver lost control over the steering due to ‘brake failure’.