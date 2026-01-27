Seven killed, including women and children, in Dalbadin road accident

CHAGHI: Seven people, including three women and two children, were killed in a tragic collision between two luxury vehicles near Yakmuch in Dalbadin, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

According to police officials, the deceased included two men, three women, and two children. Three other individuals sustained injuries in the accident.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, and investigations are ongoing.

On the other hand, Karachi witnessed alarming rise in the numbers of deaths and injuries due to crime and accidents in 2025, ARY News reported, quoting Chhipa Foundation’s annual report.

The report highlighted persistent public safety and emergency response challenges in the city.

The report reveals that 89 people lost their lives while resisting robberies, and in these incidents, 14 robbers were killed and 35 others seriously injured in Karachi this year so far.

Traffic accidents claimed 830 lives, leaving 11,837 people injured across the city in the ongoing year so far.

Gunfire incidents resulted in 407 fatalities and 1,632 injuries, while 21 tortured bodies and four bodies stuffed in sacks were recovered from various locations.

Fire-related accidents, including an explosion at a firecracker factory, killed 26 people and injured 159. Stabbings accounted for 43 deaths, while gas cylinder explosions caused 11 fatalities and 40 injuries.

The report of the social welfare organisation further highlighted that drowning incidents took 96 lives, including 13 in open drains, and train accidents caused 51 fatalities.

Suicides were reported in 119 cases, and drug overdoses claimed the lives of 386 individuals, including 381 men and five women. Tragically, the bodies of 33 newborns were also recovered during the year.

Most of the recovered bodies were unidentified and have been laid to rest at the Chhipa graveyard. The report underscores the urgent need for comprehensive safety measures to curb accidents, violent crimes, and preventable deaths in Karachi.