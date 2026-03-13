SHO among seven police officers martyred in Lakki Marwat bomb blast

Lakki Marwat: A powerful bomb blast targeted a police mobile in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, killing seven police officials, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

According to authorities, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated near the police mobile van in the Bettani subdivision.

Six officers died on the spot, while one officer was critically injured. Rescue teams and security personnel rushed to the scene and transported the bodies and the injured officer to Insafuddin Hospital, where the injured officer later succumbed to his wounds.

The martyred officers have been identified as SHO Saddar Azam, Constable Namdar, Constable Shah Behram (driver), Constable Shah Khalid, and members of the elite force squad.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack, paying tribute to the martyred officers and expressing his heartfelt condolences to their families.

He said that the brave officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police sacrificed their lives today for the peaceful future of our nation. “Their courage and sacrifices against terrorism will always be remembered.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also took notice of the blast, condemning the attack and directing the IG Police to submit a report.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and assured the families of full support, while instructing authorities to provide the best medical care to the injured.

“These cowardly acts of terrorism will not weaken our resolve. We stand in full solidarity with the families of the martyrs and pray for patience and resilience for the bereaved,” Afridi said.