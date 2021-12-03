Seven suspected street criminals arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The officials of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) have arrested seven alleged street criminals and dacoits during separate raids in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Arif Aziz said that seven suspected dacoits and street criminals were arrested during raids in the Docks and Surjani areas.

The alleged criminals used to loot citizens who were coming out of banks after withdrawing cash besides being involved in other street crimes.

Two motorcycles and arms were recovered from their possession. The arrested men included Umar Khalil alias Akhtar, Haroon Ali alias Sajjad, Umar Farooq, Sarwar Jatt, Shehzad Raza, Tahir Hussain and Nazeer.

During interrogation, the dacoits’ gang confessed that they were involved in robberies in East, Central and West districts.

According to the police officer, the accused had faced jail in many cases earlier. SSP Arif Aziz said that the dacoits had looted over Rs300,000 cash from citizens outside different banks.

He said that the interrogation process is underway.

Earlier in August, police had arrested four people including a couple involved in drugs supply in Karachi.

The action had been taken in the Korangi Industrial area, where four people including a couple were taken into custody along with hashish, heroin and other narcotics.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!