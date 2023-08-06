Seven teenage girls drown in Turbat’s Kech River

GWADAR: In a tragic incident, at least seven teenage girls drowned while swimming in Kech river of Turbat on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, a group of girls had gone for a picnic and were swimming in the Kech river of Turbat when they got into trouble.

ARY News correspondent Allah Baksh said that one of the girls got caught in the deep waters and drowned. In an attempt to save her, her friends jumped in as well, but they were unsuccessful.

The rescue officials at the river rescued two girls, while seven other girls drowned and their bodies were received. The girls who lost their lives were between the ages of 10 and 17.

The local residents came together to recover the bodies and transported them to the hospital. After medico-legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to their respective families.

Meanwhile, the police informed that the two girls who were rescued from the river are now in stable condition and out of danger.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed deep regret over the drowning of teenage girls in Turbat and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed the district administration to fully support the affected families and provide them with all necessary assistance.