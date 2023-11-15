Seven terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed seven terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Tank district, ARY News quoted ISPR on Wednesday.

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Kiri Machan Khel area of the Tank district on the night of November 14-15 following the reported presence of terrorists.

An intense fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists, as a result of which seven terrorists were killed, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. Terrorist hideouts were also busted during the operation.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including recent target killings of policemen in Tank and surrounding areas.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and extended their full support to the security forces in the elimination of the menace of terrorism,” the military’s media wing said.

On Monday, two employees and one Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire on vehicles of a private company working on a development project in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists opened fire on vehicles of a private company working on a development project in general area Darazinda of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan district.

During the firing, two civilian employees of the company – identified as Muhammad Faisal and Asif Kamran (residents of District Karak) – embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR added that Sepoy Syed Muhammad Shaheen Shah, employed on the security of the project, also embraced martyrdom while having fought gallantly.