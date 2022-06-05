Seven terrorists killed in two separate IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Seven terrorists have been killed in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

The ISPR spokesperson said in a statement, ‘On 5 June 2022, security forces conducted Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in Jani Khel, Bannu district and Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district on the reported presence of terrorists.

During intense exchange of fire, seven terrorists got killed; five terrorists in Jani Khel and two terrorists got killed in the North Waziristan district. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the statement reads.

Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

On June 3, a Pakistan Army soldier had embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a military post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army troops had initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location after the attack on the military post.

During an exchange of fire, Sepoy Imran Khan had embraced martyrdom.

