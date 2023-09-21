Seven-year-old boy accused of raping minor girl

In a shocking incident, that went viral online, a Seven-year-old boy has been accused of raping a five-year-old girl.

The horrific incident occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where the family of a five-year-old girl accused a seven-year-old boy of raping her.

The police registered an FIR against the seven-year-old boy but it has put the police in a dilemma as they cannot arrest the minor boy.

According to the family’s complaint, the incident took place on September 16 when the girl was playing near her house. She was then approached by a neighborhood boy who took her to his house on the pretext of playing.

The family further claimed that when the girl returned, she was unable to sit properly and her clothes were stained with blood. She told her mother that a neighbourhood boy had done something wrong to her, causing her a lot of pain, the family claimed in their complaint.

In a separate incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Karachi, Surjani Town area. Police said the body was found in a manhole near the Surjani Town area.

The police officials declared the death as an ‘accident’ after which the girl’s body was shifted to the hospital for a medico-legal process. The police surgeon confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted before she was killed.