seven-year-old girl found dead in Gilgit

Web Desk
GILGIT: A 7-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Juglot area of Gilgit, ARY News reported on Monday.

The police reported that the girl’s family claimed that supernatural forces possessing the child were responsible for the death of the girl.

The father of the deceased reiterated that the girl was under the influence of these entities, which allegedly led to her death.

However, local residents have provided a different account, suggesting that the girl may have been choked to death by her mother.

The authorities noted that the parents buried the girl without conducting a postmortem, which has further complicated the situation.

The police stated that any further investigation will depend on obtaining permission from the local administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the second death of a child reported from Juglot sub-division in past 24 hours.

