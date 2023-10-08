Seven-year-old killed in North Waziristan blast

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A seven-year-old was killed and two other women sustained injuries in the Bakakhel North Waziristan blast, ARY News reported.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred in FR Bannu Bakakhel where the child brought a toy cricket bat and ball to home.

However, when he started playing with toy bat and a ball, it exploded and killed the seven-year-old while injuring two women.

Earlier, at least 11 laborers died and two were injured in a bomb blast in Gulmir Kot, tehsil Shawal North Waziristan

As per details, the police spokesperson said that the bomb exploded in a van in North Waziristan which resulted in the death of 11 laborers while two others sustained injuries.

In a separate incident, at least 40 persons were killed, and 200 sustained injuries in the powerful bomb blast that targeted Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention.

It was learned that nearly 400 people were attending the JUI-F worker convention on Shanday Morr near the NADRA office. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area.

JUI-F Khar Ameer Maulana Ziaullah Jan and Hamidullah were killed in the incident. A private news channel’s cameraman Samiullah was also among the wounded persons.

Caretaker KP Information Minister said that 200 persons got injured in the bombing. Hospitals in Bajaur and nearby areas were put on high alert and critically wounded persons will be shifted to Peshawar.