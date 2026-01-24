Several bandits lay down arms in Kashmore Katcha area operation

KASHMORE: Several wanted bandits laid down arms during a joint operation of police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies in Ghelpur riverine area in Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

Several bandits wanted to Ghotki, Kashmore and Rahim Yar Khan districts surrendered during the operation. The bandits that lay down arms included bandit Akbar Kosh, Jeeal Kosh who were wanted to police in various crimes, SSP Murad Ghanghro said.

Police officer said that the operation has been ongoing against Shar, Kosh and other notorious bandit gangs in Ghelpur riverine area.

Official said that the targeted operations will be continued until total cleansing of the criminal elements.

SSP Ghangro said that more than 15 bandits have so far surrendered before the police.

Police officials earlier said that Punjab and Sindh police have launched a grand operation against bandits in katcha area.

The police have cordoned off the bandits’ infested areas and advancing with modern technology’s assistance.

Officials said that 62 most wanted bandits have surrendered to police and over 50 facilitators have also been arrested.

The bandits laid down arms included most wanted outlaws of Lund, Kosh, Lathani and Sekhani gangs, police said.

DIG Police Ghazi Salahuddin has said that “Two thousand policemen, eight drone teams, six bullet proof vehicles and dozens of armored carriers have been involved in the operation.