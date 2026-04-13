Several FBR officials fail to declare assets

ISLAMABAD: It has been revealed that several officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have failed to declare their assets, a key requirement under reforms agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to official sources, the FBR has completed scrutiny of asset declarations, which uncovered that a number of officers did not comply with the requirement to submit details of their assets and liabilities.

The tax authority has issued a formal communication to all members, chief commissioners, and director generals, directing them to ensure compliance.

Officials have been instructed to submit records of their assets covering the last 10 years of service.

In a final notice, the FBR stated that scrutiny of asset declarations revealed that several officers had yet to comply with the board’s directives.

The FBR reiterated that a consolidated report on the declaration of assets and liabilities of all officers must be submitted to the Establishment Division.

The board has taken serious notice of the non-compliance and has given officials a final deadline of April 24, 2026, to submit their pending asset declarations up to the year ending June 30, 2025.

It warned that failure to comply within the stipulated deadline would result in the discontinuation of performance allowances without further notice.

Earlier, Pakistan assured the IMF of implementing key anti-corruption reforms, including public disclosure of civil servants’ asset declarations.

Pakistan and the IMF reached an understanding on the completion of the third review under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, under which Islamabad committed to strengthening institutional capacity and enhancing anti-corruption measures.

As part of these reforms, the publication of asset declarations of senior federal civil servants is expected to be completed by December 2026.

Additionally, the FBR plans to develop a digital platform for the submission of asset declarations by June 2026 to facilitate transparency and compliance.