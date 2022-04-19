Several federal ministers, advisers facing corruption charges

ISLAMABAD: Several ministers and advisers who took oath in the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehabz Sharif have been facing corruption cases and are currently on bail, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Ahsan Iqbal is currently on bail in the Narowal Sports Complex corruption case. Energy Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is facing an LNG case and currently is out on bail.

Finance Minister Muftah Ismail is also out on bail in the LNG case, while Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is facing a case of keeping drugs and is on bail.

Federal Minister for Water Resources and PPP leader, Syed Khursheed Shah is also facing the assets case and is currently out on bail in the case.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif is out on bail in an illegal land case. Furthermore, Adviser Amir Muqam is out on bail in the case of illegal contracts and accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

Railway Minister Saad Rafique is also out on bail in disproportionate assets and the Paragon Housing Society case.

Health Minister Qadir Patel is also facing a money laundering case and is on bail case.

Federal Minister Javed Latif is out on bail in a case of inciting people to revolt.

It may be recalled that the 34-member federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken the oath. Acting President Sadiq Sanjarani administered oath to 31 federal ministers and three ministers of state.

