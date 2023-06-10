Several flights diverted, delayed due to bad weather

Several flights have been diverted and delayed due to bad weather in Islamabad and Lahore on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson said that several flights have been diverted to Multan airport owing to bad weather in Lahore and Islamabad.

A flight scheduled for Lahore from Toronto was diverted to Islamabad and another flight from Karachi to Lahore was diverted to the Islamabad airport. The flights from Abu Dhabi to Islamabad were also diverted to Multan.

A Lahore-Madinah flight was delayed for nearly 3.5 hours. Another Lahore-Abu Dhabi flight was also delayed for 3 hours.

A Lahore-Karachi flight was delayed for nearly 2.5 hours and a Karachi-Lahore flight for 35 minutes. A Lahore-Jeddah flight was cancelled due to operational reasons.

Heavy rainfall and storms killed 15 and injured more than 100 people including women and children across Pakistan.

the heavy rainfall caused damage mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.