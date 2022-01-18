Several hurt as Jaffar Express derails after blast

QUETTA: Several passengers sustained injuries as blast targeted Rawalpindi-bound Jaffar Express in Bolan, Quetta, ARY News reported, citing sources within Pakistan Railways.

The explosive material was planted at the railway track in Bolan’s Mashkaf as a result of the blast three bogies of Jaffar Express were derailed.

Getting information about the blast, PR and other rescue teams have left for the spot for relief activities.

Earlier this month, three wagons of a freight train carrying coal from Karachi to Lahore derailed near Tando Adam railway station.

The derailment of the freight train wagons caused the closure of a railway track. The railway administration rushed to the derailment site and disconnected one out of the three derailed wagons.

The officials told the media that the technical staff were facing difficulties to restore the railway track owing to darkness.

