Several injured as six buses collide on M-1 motorway

ISLAMABAD: At least 35 passengers suffered injuries after six buses collided with each other on the M-1 (Islamabad-Peshawar) motorway on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to motorway police, the incident took place near the Burhan Interchange due to low visibility.

Soon after the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

Meanwhile, the National Highways and Motorway Police advised motorists to drive carefully as intermittent rain continued in different parts of the country.

“More caution is required in driving during rain and people are requested to avoid unnecessary travel during rain”, said a Motorway Police spokesman.

He said that the speed of vehicles should be kept lower than normal conditions and the distance between the vehicles should be more than usual.

Rain lashes Rawalpindi, Islamabad

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad received heavy rainfall leaving more than 40 power feeders tripped.

“Field staff faces hardships to restore power supply owing to the rainfall,” a spokesperson of the IESCO said.

The rainwater entered in homes and shops in various low-lying areas of Rawalpindi including Mir Hyder Colony, Christian Colony, Dhok Sayedan and People’s Colony.

Maximum rainfall 188mm recorded at Shams Abad in Rawalpindi, while 110mm at Chaklala and 79mm rainfall recorded at Katchehry, the Met Office has stated.

In Islamabad 138mm rainfall recorded at Bokra, 102mm at Golra, 98mm at Zero Point, 64mm around the Airport and 44mm rainfall at Syedpur, according to the weather department.

Met Office in a forecast earlier informed that monsoon currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country.

The PMD had forecast rain/wind-thundershower with expected heavy falls in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar and other areas from 18th July night to 23rd July with occasional gaps.