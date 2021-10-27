Several Lahore-bound trains cancelled due to outlawed TLP protest

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways on Wednesday cancelled and diverted several Lahore-bound passenger trains due to ongoing protest by banned outfit near Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan Railways announced that the trains heading and departing from Rawalpindi and Lahore were directed to use alternate routes.

The railways’ spokesperson said the trains were being rerouted via Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Jhand.

Several passengers trains including Subak Kharam Express, Islamabad Express, Rawal Express, and Green Line Express were cancelled in light of protest by banned TLP, said PR spokesperson.

However, the rest of the trains would operate in line with their schedule.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Wednesday announced to summon Rangers in the Punjab province at the request of the provincial authorities under the anti-terrorism act 1997.

“Rangers is being placed at the disposal of the Punjab government,” he said while addressing a presser to announce a strategy to deal with banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

He said that the Rangers would be deployed in the province for two months- 60 days- for ensuring the safety and security of the people of the province.

Sheikh Rasheed once again appealed to the protesters to return to the Lahore mosque from where they initiated their long march towards Islamabad. “The protesters have martyred three cops and injured 70 others after opening fire on them with Kalashnikovs,” he said.

