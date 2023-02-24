Several passengers injured in Green Line BRT accident

KARACHI: Several passengers received minor injuries after one of the buses of the Karachi Green Line BRT lost control and hit the railing near Nagan Chowrangi on Friday morning, ARY News reported.

The accident caused panic among the passengers as commuters broke the window pane to escape the bus after it crashed into the side railing.

The front of the bus was damaged as a result of accident.

Following the incident, authorities briefly suspended the operation of the bus service on the particular section of the track while a probe was launched into the accident.

Last year, stones had been pelted at the Green Line bus service in Karachi at multiple points between Surjani and Numaish areas of the city.

STONES PELTED AT MULTIPLE POINTS OF GREEN LINE BUS SERVICE

The stones were pelted from the pedestrian bridge that damaged the infrastructure of buses.

The Karachi Green Line BRT was launched on December 25, 2021 as the first of the six bus rapid transit projects in the city under Karachi Breeze.

