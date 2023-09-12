31.9 C
Several PIA flights cancelled due to lack of funds

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: Scores of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights were cancelled on Tuesday due shortage of funds, ARY News reported quoting sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that a number of domestic flights to and from Karachi were cancelled as the national flag carrier failed to pay Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for fuel supply.

The cancelled flights include Karachi-Muscat, and two-way domestic ones from Karachi to Faisalabad, Islamabad and Lahore, according to sources.

Similarly, fights from Karachi to Turbat, Bahawalpur, and Sukkur have also been suspended, airline sources said.

The insiders said the national flag carrier has requested the government for immediate provision of funds.

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is likely to ground more planes amid the current financial crisis.

The flight suspension looms on the PIA heads as 15 more aircraft will be grounded if the national airline does not pay the amount within two days.

Sources within the PIA revealed if the funds are not given it may affect the flight operation and over 30 planes are expected to ground.

The national airline is in need of the funds but the caretaker government refused to release the funds.

