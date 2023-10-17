Several PIA flights suspended over limited fuel supply

KARACHI: Several flights of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) have been suspended over limited fuel supply, ARY News reported.

According to official spokesperson, 16 international and 8 domestic flights of the national airline which were scheduled on October 18 have been suspended due to limited fuel supply from PSO.

The PIA spokesperson stated that 24 flights were suspended today amid no fuel supply meanwhile, the departure times of several PIA flights have also been changed.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) assured Pakistan State Oil (PSO) of Rs 100 million in daily payment.

As per details, PSO set a condition to resume fuel supply to the national aircraft carrier after the payment of pending dues.

Read more: PIA likely to suspend flight operations

The PIA spokesperson said that the fuel will be supplied to the national airline upon payment of Rs 100 million daily.

However, PIA will inform the PSO to provide fuel to their aircraft. The aircraft will get the fuel after approval from the national airline.

It is pertinent to mention that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed authorities concerned to expedite the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other loss-making state-owned enterprises.

Sources told ARY News that the financial affairs the national airline will be handed over to Privatisation Commission as the latter would take measures to reduce its losses.

Sources further claimed that the commission will link the national carrier’s financial affairs with the latest system. By improving PIA’s financial affairs, the commission will improve its balance sheet – which will help in carrier’s privatization.