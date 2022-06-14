Several PTI leaders join PML-N

LAHORE: Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have announced to join the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, 11 former chairmen and vice-chairmen of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – belonging to PP-167 – announced to join PML-N. Nazir Chauhan is the candidate for the PP-167 provincial assembly constituency.

Addressing the election campaign, Nazir Chauhan said that this constituency belonged to PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that polling for by-election on 20 general seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

The ECP has announced schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated.

The ECP had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

