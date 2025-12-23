Several PTI people don't want party founder outside: Imran Ismail

LAHORE: Former PTI leader Imran Ismail on Tuesday claimed that several PTI people don’t want to see the party’s founder out of the prison.

Imran Ismail, former governor of Sindh during the PTI’s government, said that the party’s old friends were thinking that the dialogue is the only way out.

Ismail also said that the PML-N’s senior leaders have also assured that they also want to play their role in negotiations.

Former PTI leader observed that governments like a pleasant atmosphere to work and perform well.

“We are representing the people of Pakistan,” he said.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) former leaders in October called on PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Ex-federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, and ex-MNA Mehmood Moulvi held a meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), where the PTI Vice-Chairman was brought for treatment.

The meeting focused on the country’s current political situation, with the leaders also exchanging views on political matters concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The meeting at the time was being considered an important political development.