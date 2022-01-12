Severe cold wave hits northern parts of Balochistan

QUETTA: Northern parts of Balochistan experiencing severe cold wave as the mercury dropped to minus-10 in Ziarat, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The minimum temperature recorded minus-07 in Kalat, minus two in provincial capital city Quetta and zero degree at Dalbandin and Nokkundi, according to a weather report.

Minimum 10 degree Celsius temperature recorded at coastal city of Gwadar, 08 degree in Turbat and 05 degree Celsius in Sibbi, according to the report.

The weather department has predicted severe cold in the province in the ongoing week.

In a recent wet spell Balochistan’s 17 cities received 445mm rain in aggregate within 24 hours, Pakistan’s Met Office said.

Pasni received maximum rainfall in Balochistan during the wet spell, according to the figures released by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the data Pasni received 115mm rainfall in 24 hours, while Gwadar received 64mm, Ormara 60mm, Khuzdar 42mm, Panjgur 29mm, Jiwani 27mm, Turbat 25mm, Lasbela and Pishin 21mm each, Quetta and Kalat 18mm each and Ziarat 09mm.

