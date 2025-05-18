Severe heatwave in most areas of country, mercury soars to 43 C

ISLAMABAD: Scorching heatwave conditions have engulfed most areas of the country with maximum temperature 43 Celsius recorded in Dadu and Sukkur districts in Sindh.

Most Office has warned of extreme heatwave conditions in several areas of Pakistan up to May 19th.

Mercury soared to 42 Celsius in Larkana, Jacobabad and Bhakkar, while 41C at Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Sahiwal, according to the weather report.

Maximum temperature recorded 39 Centigrade in Lahore, 38 C Peshawar and 37 Celsius in Islamabad’s federal territory.

Maximum temperature in Karachi recorded 34 Celsius with feel-like temperature has been 39 Celsius, according to the Met Office.

The doctors have advised the citizens to observe precautionary measures to avoid adverse impact of the intense hot weather by keeping them hydrated and avoiding to going outside in the peak hours of the searing temperatures.

“The mercury expected to remain 05 to 07 degree Celsius above the normal temperatures in upper areas of the country up to May 19 (central/upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan) while in southern areas (Sindh, southern Punjab, Baluchistan) daytime temperatures likely to remain 04 to 06 degree Celsius above the normal temperatures up to May 20, Met Office said in an early weather report.

A westerly weather system is expected to enter upper parts of the country on 19th May. Rain fall is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region including northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on 19th/20th May.