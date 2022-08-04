Severe power cuts hit Karachiites as fault erupts in KE power plant

Karachi: Load-shedding in multiple areas of the metropolitan has soared to 8-12 hours, and unannounced power cuts at night time have troubled citizens, ARY News reported.

According to details, load-shedding in multiple areas of Karachi has gone up to 8 to 12 hours. Power cuts of over 6 hours are being observed in exempted areas too.

Four power cuts of two hours each are being experienced in the PIB Colony area of Karachi. Lyari is experiencing load-shedding of over 8-12 hours, while the power cut duration in Landhi, Korangi, Hijrat Colony, Metropole, Site area, Baldia, Jail Road, Malir and Shah Faisal Colony is over 8-12 hours too.

K-electric is conducting load-shedding of over 6 hours in areas exempted from power cuts. Power cuts at night have made living very difficult for citizens.

A KE spokesperson said on Tuesday that the first unit of the Bin Qasim Power Station-3 (BQPS-III) is currently offline after a fault was identified during a test. The estimated restoration time of the power plant is eight to 10 weeks.

A KE spokesperson said, “The development arose during testing being performed by Siemens AG as part of the final stages of commissioning. Representatives from Siemens AG and Harbin Electric International, the contractor’s consortium, immediately initiated assessment,” the KE said in a statement and added: “While the plant is still under test run, we are closely monitoring the progress and have full confidence in the team of global experts tasked to resolve this on priority.”

