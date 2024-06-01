web analytics
Saturday, June 1, 2024
Severe weather persists in country, maximum temperature 45 C

By Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The heatwave conditions continuing across the country on Saturday with above 40 Celsius temperatures in several cities, ARY News reported.

The plains of Sindh and Punjab are boiling in searing temperatures with maximum 45 Celsius temperature recorded in Lahore, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and Jacobabad.

Meanwhile, mercury soared to 44 Celsius in Multan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Qambar Shahdadkot districts.

Maximum temperature 43 Celsius was recorded in Peshawar and 40 Celsius in federal capital city of Islamabad.

In Karachi, maximum temperature recorded 34 degree Celsius.

The heatwave conditions in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi likely to improve by June 02, the Met Office earlier predicted.

The highest temperature was recorded in Jacobabad on Tuesday where mercury touched the 52-Celsius mark.

Maximum temperature soared to 51 C in Dadu, Larkana, and Mohenjo-daro, while 50 Celsius in Sukkur, Nawabshah and Khairpur, 49 C in Rohri and Padidan, and 48 Celsius in Sakrand, 46 in Hyderabad and 45 C in Mithi during ongoing severe weather conditions.

