Severed head found in woman’s freezer

In a disturbing discovery in Brooklyn, New York, police have uncovered severed head and limbs inside a woman’s freezer.

The human remains were reportedly found by police during a welfare check at the Brooklyn residence.

Sources told the New York Post that the resident, Heather Stines, 45, claimed her husband killed a drug dealer in September and stuffed his dismembered body in a freezer that was taped shut.

“We have a head. We have some limbs,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. “As of right now, it seems like we have the whole body.”

Insiders informed the news outlet that Stines made efforts to hinder the police from inspecting the freezer.

Read more: Remains of more than 60 babies, fetuses found stashed in Detroit funeral home

The woman purportedly identified the missing man through a photograph and affirmed that he had a matching tattoo found on the remains. As reported by the New York Post, local residents claimed that Stines occasionally allowed the missing man to stay overnight in the apartment.

Sources revealed that Stines’ husband has been incarcerated in Virginia since September for attempting to cash a fraudulent cheque. However, he has not faced charges related to the man’s death.

As per the New York Post, Stines is currently undergoing a psychiatric evaluation and has not yet faced criminal charges. The medical examiner is actively investigating the cause of the man’s death.