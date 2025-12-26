SFJ’s Pannun Condemns Christmas Attacks on Christians in India, Urges Trump to Act

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, general counsel of the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), condemned attacks on Christians in India that he said were carried out by Hindu extremists on Christmas Day, calling them part of a broader pattern of persecution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

In a video statement, Pannun appealed to former U.S. President Donald Trump to take notice of what he described as growing threats to India’s Christian community, warning of cultural, physical, and political dangers faced by religious minorities. He said only strong international pressure could protect Christians in India.

Pannun also announced SFJ’s proposal for a separate Christian homeland, dubbed “Trumpland,” to be carved out of northeastern India. He said the proposed corridor would include Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, and Assam, which he described as a contiguous Christian-majority region that could serve as a refuge for persecuted Christians.

SFJ said it had released a map of the proposed state and framed the plan as part of its broader advocacy for self-determination movements, including its campaign for a Sikh referendum on Khalistan.

India has seen a steady rise in reported attacks on Christians in recent years, including assaults on worshippers, vandalism of churches, disruptions of Christmas services, and allegations of forced conversions used to justify arrests. Rights groups say such incidents often spike around major Christian holidays and have raised concerns about shrinking space for religious freedom under Hindu nationalist policies.