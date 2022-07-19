Why did Shaan Shahid fail to vote in Punjab by-polls? Actor speaks up

Veteran film and TV actor Shaan Shahid revealed the real reason behind his failure to cast vote in the Punjab by-polls on Sunday.

As reported earlier, actor Shaan Shahid was unable to cast his vote for he reached the polling station at 05:06 pm on Sunday, whereas, the allowed duration for the polling process was from 8 am to 5 pm.

However, during a recent outing at ARY News’ ‘Power Play’, the Lollywood veteran spoke out about the real reason behind the failure. In the conversation with host Arshad Sharif, Shahid unveiled the incompetence of the ECP, which took away his right to vote.

The actor told the host that his and his wife’s votes were cast in separate polling stations, due to which they got late to reach the station where his wife was to cast the ballot.

“It was still 10 minutes to time when we reached the polling station, yet were not allowed by the officials to enter the station,” Shahid mentioned. “We were told that they have ‘received orders from higher-ups’, hence we cannot be allowed to exercise our right to vote.”

Jhmooriat ki shaan.Awaam bayzubaan ..couldn’t cast my vote aftr searching fr 2 hrs for the place my vote was registered @ I finally reached @4:50 But was denied the right to vote .. reason polling time 5pm .. this is the true worth of peoples vote 5min @ImranKhanPTI @2Kazmi pic.twitter.com/QTOBPeeKBW — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 18, 2022

The ‘Waar’ actor further voiced that being a Pakistani, the constitution of the country gives him the right to vote and elect the government, however, he failed to exercise his vote due to the incompetence of organizations.

It is pertinent to mention that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged victorious in the crucial by-polls on 20 Punjab Assembly seats.

