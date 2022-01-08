Here’s why Shaan Shahid turned away a key role in Amir Khan’s ‘Ghajini’

Pakistan’s movie star Shaan Shahid turned down a key role in Bollywood’s action thriller ‘Ghajini’, believed it wasn’t something Bollywood needed him for.

Veteran film star of Pakistan, Shaan Shahid disclosed his apprehensions about Bollywood opportunities in a recent interview at length. In his recent outing at a local channel, Shaan sat down with distinguished actor and host, Nauman Ijaz for a candid conversation.

While giving out his stance on patriotism, the ‘Waar’ actor mentioned dismissing several films due to his morals: “I keep receiving offers and I keep refusing them. And after saying no to some from Bollywood, things I’ve had to face in Pakistan were unreal”.

Upon being asked about Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan’s 2018 thriller drama, Shaan explained, “I was offered a character that anyone in India could’ve done, it wasn’t something Bollywood needed me for”.

“I only asked them one question, ‘Why do you guys want a Pakistani for this?’ They said ‘No one will be able to tell you’re Pakistani.’ I told them ‘Of course, they will.’ And it was the character of a villain, a very gruesome one at that, someone who sells body parts of children and whatnot”, he added, “I told him, ‘men paisay leke kushti nahi harunga'”.

When he was interjected by the host about acting being a ‘practice of killing one’s ego’, the 50-year-old actor was quick to dub the role as not something a ‘Pakistani should be called to India for’.

The award-winning actor disclosed his suggestion for the producers to cast Nayyar Ejaz instead, ‘who meet role requirements to the T’.

Speaking about the sort of roles he is willing to take up in Bollywood, “I’m not looking for a role there, I don’t have a type. My father, who made these films all his life, a film on Kashmir, too… despite being an artist, I’m my father’s son first”, Shaan reflected.