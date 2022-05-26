Friday, May 27, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Shaan Shahid lambasts govt over petrol price hike

test

Actor Shaan Shahid lambasted the government over the massive Rs 30 per litre increase in petrol price.

The actor took to the microblogging social media platform to speak about the hike in petrol price.

Finance Minister, speaking at a press conference, said the government has decided to increase the prices of petroleum products which will be taken into effect tonight at 12:00 midnight.

The minister said the new prices include Petrol 179.86 rupees per liter, High Speed Diesel 174.15, Kerosene 155.56 and Light Diesel 148.31 rupees per litre.

Related – ‘Petrol prices should have been increased in phases’; Shoukat Tarin

The federal government surrendered before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and announced the massive hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Earlier, Shaan Shahid urged overseas Pakistanis to keep fighting for their rights after the National Assembly approved a bill depriving overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote.

It was a reversal of the norms introduced by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for their voting rights.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.