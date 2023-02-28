Shaan Shahid has a message for people over ‘Art transcends borders’

Amidst the remarks of Javed Akhtar and Ranbir Kapoor, Pakistani film star Shaan Shahid shared his two cents on the hot debate of ‘art transcends borders’.

The infamous art vs country debate got heat after several Lollywood celebs condemned the invitation of Indian poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar to the country for the recently-held 7th international Faiz festival after he passed anti-Pakistan remarks during his visit.

Later, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor also shared his thoughts about the same at a recent outing. He was heard saying, “Cinema is cinema. I don’t think cinema sees boundaries but, of course, you have to respect art but at the same time art is not bigger than your country.”

Kapoor said that the first priority should always be the country and not art or cinema.

Now, a video of Shaan Shahid has surfaced on social media where he was questioned about working in Bollywood, owing to the fact that one has to work across borders to be acknowledged as the biggest star.

With a rather confusing but appreciable stance, the ‘Waar’ star replied, “If you are a good doctor, then you usually offer your services where there’s poverty and unprecedented illness, hence, I work in Pakistani films to entertain my entertainment-deprived audience.”

“This soil needs me more; this soil has nurtured me into the artist that I am today, therefore Pakistanis have a right to me,” he explained.

Moreover, he gave a direct message to the advocates of ‘art transcends boundaries’ and said, “Well, they [Pakistani artists who say this] should try acquiring a visa first [from India].”

It is pertinent to mention here that the celebrated film star had turned down a key role from Bollywood in Aamir Khan’s hit title ‘Ghajini’ (2008).

