Shaan Shahid unhappy with Shoaib Akhtar’s birthday wish for Sachin Tendulkar

Pakistani movie star Shaan Shahid has expressed his displeasure over speedstar Shoaib Akhtar’s birthday wish for legend Indian Batter Sachin Tendulkar.

Shaan replied to a picture shared by Shoaib Akhtar over his Twitter account.

On April 24, Shoaib shared a picture of him and Sachin and wished him his 50th birthday. He wrote, ‘Happy Birthday @sachin_rt. Hope you’re having a wonderful day.’

Happy Birthday @sachin_rt . Hope you’re having a wonderful day. pic.twitter.com/uA8IRr8wyA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 24, 2022

Actor Shaan Shahid replied to the picture inquiring Shoaib about why he did not wish Imran Khan on his birthday?

He wrote, ‘Wah bhai inki to yaad hai .. @ImranKhanPTI ki 5 th October ko birthday thee 2021 main .. ek bhi message nahi apkay twitter account per .. bhai ?’

Wah bhai inki to yaad hai .. @ImranKhanPTI ki 5 th October ko birthday thee 2021 main .. ek bhi message nahi apkay twitter account per .. bhai ? — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) April 24, 2022

Shoaib Akhtar has not yet responded to Shaan’s comment over his photo.

Indian legend batter Sachin Tendulkar turned 50th on April 24, 2022.

