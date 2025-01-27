Shab-e-Mairaj to be observed tonight

Muslims across the world including Pakistan will observe Shab e Mairaj 2025 tonight with religious sanctity and fervor, ARY News reported on Monday.

The believers will offer special prayers at mosques to seek the mercy and forgiveness of Allah (SWT). The religious clerics would discuss the incident of Mairaj and highlight its importance in the teachings of Islam.

Special prayers and Mahafil will be held in Mosques and other places to seek blessings of the Almighty.

Houses, buildings and streets have been decorated with buntings, candles and colorful lights to celebrate the occasion.

The Muslims observe Shab e Mairaj every year on 27th of lunar month of Rajab-ul-Murajab.

The word Mairaj is derived from Arabic word Urooj, which means ascension. The holy Prophet (PBUH) visited the highest heaven on the night to meet Allah (SWT). Five daily prayers were made compulsory during the night of Mairaj.

Read more: Schools, other educational institutions to remain closed on THIS day

Shab e Mairaj, also known as the Night of Ascension, is an important event in Islamic history, observed on the 27th night of the Islamic month of Rajab.

It commemorates the miraculous journey of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Kaaba in Mecca to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, followed by his ascension (Mairaj) to the heavens.

During this divine journey, the Prophet received instructions from Allah, including the obligation of daily prayers (Salah) for Muslims.

The night is believed to be a time of spiritual reflection and divine mercy. Muslims consider Shab e Mairaj as a night when Allah’s blessings and forgiveness are abundant.