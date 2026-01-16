Shaban moon 2026: SUPARCO predicts date in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has predicted a possibility of sighting the new moon of Shaban 1447 AH on the evening of January 20, 2026.

According to a SUPARCO press release, the new moon of Shaban will be born at the point of conjunction at 12:52 am (PST) on January 19, 2026 (Monday).

Based on astronomical parameters, there is a chance of sighting the new moon on the evening of Tuesday, January 20, which corresponds to the 30th of Rajab.

SUPARCO stated that on the evening of January 19, 2026, the age of the moon will be approximately 17 hours and 36 minutes. In Pakistan’s coastal areas, the time gap between sunset and moonset will be around 33 minutes. However, due to unfavorable astronomical conditions, there is a very low probability of sighting the moon with the naked eye on January 19.

As a result, the first day of Shaban is likely to fall on January 21, 2026.

The final announcement regarding the beginning of the Islamic month will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan, the sole authorized body to decide based on verified moon sighting testimonies received from across the country.

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of the Shaban moon is expected to be held on Monday evening, January 19, 2026. Meetings of the zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees are also expected to take place to collect evidence of moon sighting.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Science and Technology has developed a moon sighting mobile application called Ruet. Federal officials have stated that technological advancements have significantly eased the moon sighting process.

Shaban is the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Shab-e-Barat, also known as Laylat al-Bara’ah or the Night of Forgiveness, is observed on the 15th night of Shaban. It is considered a night of mercy and forgiveness.

On this occasion, many people visit the graves of their loved ones, clean them, and offer prayers for the deceased. Some Muslims also observe fasting on the 15th day of Shaban.

In several countries, including Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, Shab-e-Barat is observed with great religious fervor. People gather at mosques and other public places for collective prayers and recitations.