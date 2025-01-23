Shaban likely to commence on THIS day

The Climate Data Processing Centre has issued a prediction regarding the sighting of the Shaban moon in Pakistan.

According to the Climate Data Processing Centre, the birth of the Shaban moon will occur on January 29 at 5:36 pm, and the moon is likely to be sighted on January 30, Thursday.

If the moon is sighted on January, first Shaban and Shab-e-Barat will be observed on on January 31 and February 14 respectively.

During the moon sighting, the sky is expected to be clear in some areas and cloudy in others.

The Data Centre stated that at sunset, the moon’s age will be 25 hours and 4 minutes, and the duration for the moon to be sighted after sunset is expected to be around 57 minutes.

It is worth noting that for the moon to be visible, it must be at least 19 hours old.

It is to be noted here that Muslims across the world observe Shab-e-Barat on 15th night of Shaban.

Shab-e-Barat, also known as Laylat al-Bara’ah, is a significant Islamic day observed on the 15th of Shaban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

To commemorate Shab-e-Barat, Muslims engage in various acts of worship, including prayers, charity and fasting. The Muslims also visit the graves of their loved ones to pay respects and seek forgiveness for the deceased.