Shaban moon not sighted in Pakistan, Shab-e-Barat on March 19

ISLAMABAD: Reut-e-Hilal Committee has announced that the Shaban moon was not sighted in Pakistan on Thursday and the first Shaban will fall on March 5, Saturday.

The chairman of the moon sighting [Ruet-e-Hilal] committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced that no evidence was found regarding the Shaban crescent today from across the country, hence, the first Shaban will fall on March 5, Saturday.

He said that Shab-e-Barat will be observed on March 19, Saturday.

Shab-e-Barat is also known as mid-Shaban and the night of forgiveness. It is annually observed for seeking forgiveness and repenting by Muslims by visiting the graves of family members and mosques.

Comments