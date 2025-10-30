Shabbar Zaidi named in FIA case over illegal fund disbursement

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle has registered a case against former Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi on charges of misuse of authority and the unauthorized release of public funds during his tenure, ARY News reported.

According to the FIR, Shabbar Zaidi, while serving as FBR chairman, illegally approved the release of Rs16 billion to various banks and private companies without authorization. The report further claims that several of the companies that received the payments were clients of Zaidi’s private firm.

The case alleges that Zaidi, in collaboration with other FBR officials, abused his official position to unlawfully issue large tax refunds. He served as chairman of the FBR from May 10, 2019, to January 6, 2020.

The FIA has formed a special investigation team, to be led by Assistant Director Nand Lal, to probe the matter in detail. Investigators have begun collecting relevant records from the FBR and financial institutions involved to determine the extent of irregularities.

Authorities said further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, while the case marks one of the most high-profile investigations against a former FBR chief in recent years.

Who Is Shabbar Zaidi?

Syed Shabbar Zaidi is a prominent Pakistani chartered accountant, economist, and former Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Zaidi has had a long and distinguished career in finance, corporate consultancy, and public policy.

A partner at A.F. Ferguson & Co., one of Pakistan’s leading audit and consultancy firms, Shabbar Zaidi built his reputation as a tax expert and policy advisor. His professional career spans over three decades.

In May 2019, Shabbar Zaidi was appointed as FBR Chairman by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under then-Prime Minister Imran Khan. During his tenure, he launched several initiatives aimed at broadening the tax base, digitizing the FBR, and curbing corruption within the institution.

However, Shabbar Zaidi’s tenure was marked by controversy and resistance from within the bureaucracy and business community. He went on medical leave in early 2020 and later resigned, citing health reasons.

He frequently writes columns, appears on television, and comments on tax policy, governance, and structural economic reforms — maintaining his position as a polarizing figure in Pakistan’s financial landscape.