Shaboozay breaks silence over his Grammy Speech

Shaboozay addressed the backlash over his Grammy acceptance speech.

On Sunday, whilst accepting the trophy for Best Country Performance, Shaboozay gave an emotional speech.

Whilst acknowledging the sacrifices of immigrants, he said further, “Immigrants built this country, literally. For all children of immigrants, this is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunities, to be part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it”.

He added, “Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories and your traditions. You give America colour, I love y’all so much. Thank you”.

After the 30-year-old rapper’s speech made headlines, several social media users claimed that it was actually enslaved Black people, rather than immigrants.

Responding to the backlash, Shaboozey posted a lengthy note on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 3.

“First and foremost, I want to express my deep gratitude to everyone who has supported and celebrated my journey as an artist,” he began. “I also want to acknowledge the conversation surrounding my acceptance speech.”

Shaboozey further penned, “To be clear, I know and believe that we, Black people, have also built this country. My words were never intended to dismiss that truth. I am both a Black man and the son of Nigerian immigrants, and in the overwhelming moment of winning my first Grammy, my focus was on honouring the sacrifices my parents made by coming to this country to give my siblings and me opportunities they never had”.

“At the same time, winning this award on the first day of Black History Month and becoming the first Black man to win Best Country Duo is Black history. It stands on the foundation laid by generations of Black people who fought, sacrificed, and succeeded long before me. This moment belongs to all of us,” continued the Finally Over hitmaker.

Concluding his lengthy note, Shaboozey wrote, “My entire career has been rooted in lifting people, honoring where we come from, and expanding what’s possible. I am proud to be part of this legacy, and I intend to continue doing that work for the rest of my life.”