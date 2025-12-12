Shadab excited to face Babar in cricket comeback

Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan has expressed his excitement not only about returning to competitive cricket but also about a much-anticipated showdown with compatriot Babar Azam in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025.

The leg-spinner underwent right-shoulder surgery on July 5 in England after persistent discomfort and multiple medical consultations.

The procedure sidelined him for nearly five months, ruling him out of several major assignments, including the Asia Cup 2025.

Now fully recovered, Shadab Khan is set to return to action in the BBL, where he will represent the Sydney Thunder, his first major appearance since surgery.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, he said his ambition is simple: make a strong, impactful comeback.

“This is my first event after surgery,” Shadab said. “Because of the surgery, I stayed away from cricket for almost five months.”

“But I’ve completed my preparation for the Big Bash League, and my only aim is to play good cricket and make a strong comeback.”

With multiple Pakistani stars featuring across franchises, Shadab believes this season will attract heightened interest.

“Pakistan’s big-name players will be in action this time,” he said. “Because of Pakistani players, the Big Bash is getting even more attention.”

One of the biggest storylines of the season will be Shadab going head-to-head with former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who will represent the Sydney Sixers.

The two sides meet twice in the high-voltage Sydney Derby, first on 20 December and again on 16 January.

“Babar and I have played together a lot,” Shadab said. “We understand each other’s mindset. It will be fun when Babar and I face each other on Australian soil.”

Shadab Khan also spoke about the experience of sharing a dressing room with top Australian names.

“Playing alongside David Warner and other Australian players will be a unique experience,” he said.

Reflecting on his recovery, the all-rounder said highs and lows are part of the sport.

“Injuries and being out of form are part of a player’s life,” he admitted. “I accept that I’ve been through that phase too.”

He stressed the importance of all-rounders contributing in every department.

“An all-rounder should focus on both batting and bowling,” he said. “It’s wrong to think that if your batting isn’t going well, your bowling won’t help either. Playing different roles according to the team and the situation is not a bad thing.”

With a strong Pakistani presence expected in the stands, Shadab said fan support plays a key role in boosting confidence.

“There is a large number of Pakistani fans in Australia,” he said. “We get energy from the fans.”