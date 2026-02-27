"Shadab Khan’s inclusion cost Sufiyan Muqeem his spot"

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad has claimed that the team management created a spot for Shadab Khan in the national T20 side at the expense of Sufiyan Muqeem, sparking debates over team selection policies.

Speaking on a private sports broadcast, Shehzad said Sufiyan Muqeem was dropped to make way for Shadab Khan, adding that another high-ranked player, Abrar Ahmed, was also benched to accommodate Shadab Khan despite his strong T20 ranking.

“The team is suffering because of the coach,” Shehzad said. “If Sufiyan had played, Shadab would have struggled to get a chance. There’s a world of difference in performance between Abrar and Shadab.”

Former fast bowler Mohammad Amir also weighed in, saying, “I was Micky Arthur’s favourite, but when I didn’t perform in the Asia Cup, he even dropped me from the Test series.”

Ex-cricketer Abdur Rauf noted that foreign coaches have different selection parameters when working in their own countries, which often change when they coach in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s narrow defeat to the England cricket team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match on February 24 has sparked intense debate among fans and cricket experts.

Chasing a target of 165, England secured a two-wicket victory, largely due to Harry Brook’s explosive century.

Following the loss, many critics pointed to key decisions and performances within the Pakistan camp. Former cricketers and analysts openly criticised Babar Azam’s sluggish batting, Shadab Khan’s ineffective all-round display, and the controversial exclusion of Abrar Ahmed from the playing XI.

Shadab Khan, playing as an all-rounder, came under fire for leaking runs during the middle overs — a crucial phase when Pakistan needed to apply pressure. Critics argued that his inability to control the scoring rate allowed Brook to settle and dominate.

Analysts also highlighted Shadab Khan’s inconsistent recent form, noting that his leg-spin has lacked effectiveness on turning tracks such as Pallekele.