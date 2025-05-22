Shadab Khan criticised for not finishing spell in PSL 10 Qualifier

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan received criticism for not finishing his four-over spell in the side’s playoff clash against Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Gladiators booked a spot in the PSL 10 final after defeating the defending champions by 30 runs in last night’s game.

Batting first, Quetta Gladiators piled 209/6 on the back of quick knocks from Finn Allen, Dinesh Chandimal and Faheem Ashraf.

Naseem Shah was the most expensive bowler for Islamabad United, having conceded 50 runs in his four-over spell, without taking a wicket.

Shadab Khan bowled two overs in the game, conceding 19 runs for a wicket.

Following their defeat, former cricketer Basit Ali slammed the Islamabad United skipper for avoiding finishing his spell in the all-important PSL 10 Qualifier 1.

Speaking during an ARY News show, the former cricketer said that the captain’s defensive mindset hurts the team.

“He bowled his four overs and took four wickets when they made 251 against Karachi Kings. He bowled his quota of overs when there was a huge total on the scoreboard,” he said.

Recalling United’s innings when Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel came to bowl the tenth over, Basit Ali said that the captain should lead from the front.

“A good captain does not divert from the plan. Why did you [Shadab Khan] make Naseem Shah bowl his full quota of overs? You should have brought an off-spinner when Faheem Ashraf was on the crease,” he remarked.

Islamabad United will have a second shot at the PSL 10 final in Qualifier 2 of the tournament.

The defending champions will face the winner of the Eliminator between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.