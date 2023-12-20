Shadab Khan joins Punjab police

Star all-rounder Shadab Khan became the latest Pakistan cricketer to become a police officer.

Punjab Police stated that the cricketer was awarded the coveted rank of Honorary District Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the provincial Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar and Additional IG Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry.

Shadab Khan will serve as the brand ambassador of the force. The star cricketer was informed about his job responsibilities following his appointment.

پاکستانی کرکٹ ٹیم کے سٹار آل راؤنڈر شاداب خان پنجاب پولیس کا حصہ بن گئے، آئی جی پنجاب ڈاکٹر عثمان انور اور ایڈیشنل آئی جی پنجاب سلطان احمد چوہدری نے شاداب خان کو اعزازی ڈی ایس پی کے رینک لگائے۔ پنجاب پولیس نے نامور کرکٹر شاداب خان کو اپنا برینڈ ایمبیسیڈر مقرر کر دیا۔ شاداب خان کو… pic.twitter.com/IV6ggHBvu0 — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) December 20, 2023

Shadab Khan said he was proud to serve in Punjab Police. He urged youth to join government sectors and play their role in the development of the country.

” I am honoured to be allowed to serve in a different way,” he said. “We talk about change, let’s be the change we want to see. I encourage our next generation to join the government sector to serve the country if possible. Pakistan Zindabad.”

IG Punjab & the department made me an honorary DSP. I am honoured to be allowed to serve in a different way. We talk about change, let’s be the change we want to see. I encourage our next generation to join the Govt. sector to serve the country if possible. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/vRFWP7d8fg — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 20, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Shadab Khan is not the only current Pakistan cricketer to join a police force. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are also serving in the Punjab Police and Balochistan Police respectively.

Shadab Khan has been sidelined from the team as he is nursing an injury. He will not be part of the side that travels to New Zealand for a five-match T20I side.

Shadab Khan opened up on his exclusion from the Pakistan team on the social media application X (formerly Twitter). He wished the best of luck to the selected players for the bilateral series.

He added that he was recovering from his injury and would return to playing domestic cricket at short notice. He lamented about people liking players who are not selected and disliking those who are fulfilling national responsibility by playing for the country.

He said Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi and his team should be backed now.

