Shadab addresses claims of Saqlain Mushtaq’s role in his selection

Pakistan’s T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan has responded to claims about PCB mentor Saqlain Mushtaq’s role in his selection.

Speculations have been making rounds on social media about their relationship and the former head coach’s influence on his career since Khan married Mushtaq’s daughter in 2023.

Several suggested that Saqlain Mushtaq played a role in Shadab Khan’s selection in the squad for the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand.

The Pakistan allrounder has now addressed those reports, saying that he debuted for the national side years before marrying the PCB mentor’s daughter.

“I’ve been playing for the national team for the past 6-7 years. I’ve had some good performances during that time. I got married two years ago, but it hurts when the connection with Saqlain Mushtaq is repeatedly brought up,” he added in a recent interview with a private media outlet.

Taking aim at former cricketers, Shadab Khan said that they made those claims despite knowing the things a player has to go through in his career.

“It is especially painful when former cricketers make such remarks because they know what a player goes through,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khan lauded his father-in-law for helping him improve his bowling.

However, he maintained that the focus has consistently remained on cricketing development rather than personal relationships.

“Saqlain Mushtaq is working with me to improve my bowling. I am hopeful that with his guidance, good results will follow, and there will be consistency in my performances,” Shadab Khan concluded.