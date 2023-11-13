Shadab Khan opens up on Pakistan’s dismal World Cup 2023 campaign

Pakistan Vice Captain Shadab Khan revealed what went wrong for the Green Shirts during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Pakistan got eliminated in the group stage from the ongoing 50-over tournament. The same had happened in the previous edition.

Babar Azam’s side finished in fifth position with four wins (the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand) and five losses (India, Afghanistan, Australia, South Africa and England) to its name.

The side got criticized for batting with a laidback approach, bowling on the wrong line and line along with poor fielding.

Shadab Khan, who served as Babar Azam’s deputy, talked about what went wrong for them in the tournament. He reportedly lamented about the side failing to deliver in all three departments and them not adopting to modern-day cricket.

“Whenever a tournament starts, we have to improve in all three departments,” he said. “As a team, we failed to adapt to modern-day cricket.”

He admitted that his lacklustre performances were detrimental to the team.

“I have let myself down, I didn’t live up to my potential as a bowler which has impacted the team’s performance. You always try to win a tournament, this could not happen. We are out of the semifinals. Coaches, players, support staff everyone is disappointed,” he said.

Shadab Khan added that captain Babar Azam should not be made a scapegoat as none of the squad members performed according to expectations.

