Shadab Khan reflects on team performance after PSL 10 elimination

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan has reflected on the side’s performance after they were knocked out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Friday.

The defending champions crashed out of the tournament after Lahore Qalandars defeated them comprehensively in the Qualifier 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Qalandars bowled out Islamabad United for 107 in 15.1 overs after posting a massive 202-run total on the scoreboard.

Following the defeat in the penultimate game of the PSL 10, Shadab Khan admitted the side’s inability to handle crucial movements in their games.

The Islamabad United skipper also mentioned the bowling lineup’s struggles in the death overs in the playoffs.

“I think we struggled with a few things throughout the tournament. We didn’t get wickets at crucial moments, and they took full advantage of the powerplay—especially Naeem, who batted really well. Our death bowling hasn’t been up to the mark either,” he said.

Shadab Khan revealed that the side was forced to promote Muhammad Shahzad up the order after Alex Hales left the Islamabad United ahead of the PSL 10 Qualifier 2.

“Shahzad was sent as an opener because Alex was not available today. He has played most of his white-ball cricket as an opener, but unfortunately, it didn’t work out this time,” the Islamabad United skipper said.

As their PSL 10 campaign ends, Shadab Khan vowed to learn from their shortcomings and return as a stronger side in the next edition.

“This has been a very competitive tournament. As a team, we failed to handle key moments well, but we’ll reflect, learn, and hopefully come back stronger in the next edition,” he said.

It is to be noted here that the Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will face off in the PSL 10 final on Sunday, May 25, at the Gaddafi Stadium.