Shadab Khan set to return as vice-captain of T20I side: sources

Spinner Shadab Khan is set to return to the Pakistan T20I side as the deputy of allrounder Salman Agha who will captain the national side in the upcoming New Zealand tour, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan will continue as captain of the side in the ODIs while Salman Agha will be his vice in the 50-over format.

Salman Agha will captain Pakistan’s T20I side while Shadab Khan will serve the vice-captain of the team.

Earlier, sources said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was considering resting senior players including Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi for the upcoming New Zealand tour.

The Pakistan cricket was reportedly considering giving chances to domestic performers after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met young talent from the domestic circuit.

The meeting was attended by several domestic cricketers including Khawaja Nafay, Abdul Samad, Haider Ali, Muhammad Ali, Ali Raza, Ahmed Daniyal, Nisar Ahmed, Mohammad Ibtisam and Mohammad Salman.

Youngsters Afaq Afridi, Saad Masood, Muaz Sadaqat, Arafat Minhas, Mubasir Khan, Hassan Nawaz, Faisal Akram, Tahir Baig, and Qasim Akram were among the attendees of the meeting.

It is to be noted here that the Pakistan team is set to depart for New Zealand for a white-ball tour which will run from March 16 to April 5, featuring five T20Is and three ODIs.

The T20I series will commence with the first game in Christchurch on March 16, followed by the second match in Dunedin on March 18.

The third match will be played in Auckland on March 21, while the fourth and fifth games are scheduled on March 23 and 26, respectively.

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, the teams will travel to Napier for the first ODI, scheduled for March 29.

The two sides will face off in the second ODI on April 2 in Hamilton, while the third and final ODI will be played in Mount Maunganui on April 5.