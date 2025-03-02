Shadab Khan working to restore his previous bowling action

Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan has revealed that he is working hard to revert to his previous bowling action.

Talking in a private TV program, when asked about his efforts to improve his bowling since the 2024 World Cup, Shadab Khan stated that he is trying to return to his old bowling action, which yielded better results.

Shadab Khan explained that injuries forced him to alter his action, but he is now working hard to regain his natural style, which gives him more confidence.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that former head coach Saqlain Mushtaq is under consideration for the national team’s head coach position and is seen as a strong candidate.

Read more: Pakistan’s senior players to miss New Zealand tour

Following Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the mega event, the tour of New Zealand is expected to feature young talent. Sources suggest that Shadab Khan or Salman Ali Agha might be given the captaincy for the series against New Zealand.

Pakistan’s squad is set to depart for New Zealand on March 12, with a five-match T20I series scheduled to begin on March 16. The selection committee has reportedly decided to rely on young cricketers in preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

It is worth noting that Pakistan suffered a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener, followed by a six-wicket loss to India, while the third match was washed out due to rain.