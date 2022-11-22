Shadab speaks up as Hassan Ali “reveals details” of Babar Azam meeting

Pakistan cricket star Shadab Khan and pacer Hassan Ali engaged in a funny banter on Twitter after the latter’s fan shared his picture with Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam.

A fan of Hassan Ali asked what they were talking about in the picture. The pacer jokingly told him they were discussing Shadab Khan’s wedding that would not happen.

Basically we talking about Shadab’s wedding babar saying vo ni honi 😆 @76Shadabkhan https://t.co/LLejsLkBFq — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 22, 2022

Shadab Khan, in his reply, joked about why everyone is worried about his marriage. He thinks he is just a kid.

This is why you have champion mentality. You always support your team and always work hard. https://t.co/AvhUzXQan9 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 21, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Shadab Khan’s marriage has been discussed in banters between players and fans. Earlier, a New Zealand fan of Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan proposed him for marriage and the video is going viral.

The viral video showed Shadab Khan interacting with his fans. The woman’s friends introduced her as one of his biggest fans and only came to the stadium to watch him play. He gifted his trouser to her.

The girl, recalling her interaction with the cricketer to the media, said she liked the 24-year-old as he is a good player and gifted her his trouser and shirt.

She called Shadab Khan as “nice and super cool”. The girl claimed her telling the player that she loves and wants to marry him.

